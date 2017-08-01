RECIPE: Tipsy Campfire Nachos

Amanda Cortens
Posted: 2 minutes ago FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – The Long Weekend is nearing! I, along with many other city dwellers are eager to hit the Highway and escape to the great outdoors and go camping. I’ll admit that 99.99% of my time camping is spent sitting around a campfire with a beer in hand just waiting for my turn to stoke the fire. I don’t care if it’s 25 degrees Celsius and no clouds in the sky, I am hanging by the fire and enjoying every minute of it! So, I made a dish to match that exact activity.

Using budget-friendly ground pork, a killer homemade taco seasoning mixture, peppers, a half a can of beer and an ample amount of cheese, these campfire nachos are the reason you will be eager to sneak out of the office a little early on Friday.

Remember, when cooking over a fire make sure you use a properly seasoned cast iron pan and cook over hot coals – not a flaming fire. This recipe is also successful on the BBQ, using a cast iron pan and skipping the tin foil and simply closing the lid of the grill to melt the cheese. With either of these options, ensure you have an oven mitt for moving the pan, especially when there is beer involved! Happy camping!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News

Photo supplied

 

Tags: ,
Amanda Cortens is a food blogger at Peppers & Pennies. With a focus on cooking from scratch, her recipes are both accessible and budget friendly. Amanda is a proud Manitoban who loves hiking, Winnipeg beer and buying local.
Related Posts
RECIPE: Walnut Pesto
RECIPE: Sirloin Strip with Red Wine, Rosemary and Blue Cheese
RECIPE: Turtle Cheesecake – Peppers and Pennies
RECIPE: Grilled Caesar Veggie Tartine

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.