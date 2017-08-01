RECIPE: Tipsy Campfire Nachos

WINNIPEG, MB – The Long Weekend is nearing! I, along with many other city dwellers are eager to hit the Highway and escape to the great outdoors and go camping. I’ll admit that 99.99% of my time camping is spent sitting around a campfire with a beer in hand just waiting for my turn to stoke the fire. I don’t care if it’s 25 degrees Celsius and no clouds in the sky, I am hanging by the fire and enjoying every minute of it! So, I made a dish to match that exact activity.

Using budget-friendly ground pork, a killer homemade taco seasoning mixture, peppers, a half a can of beer and an ample amount of cheese, these campfire nachos are the reason you will be eager to sneak out of the office a little early on Friday.

Remember, when cooking over a fire make sure you use a properly seasoned cast iron pan and cook over hot coals – not a flaming fire. This recipe is also successful on the BBQ, using a cast iron pan and skipping the tin foil and simply closing the lid of the grill to melt the cheese. With either of these options, ensure you have an oven mitt for moving the pan, especially when there is beer involved! Happy camping!

