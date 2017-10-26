Recipe for Pumpkin Rock Cakes

WINNIPEG, MB – One of the most fun things about being a food blogger is being challenged to create dishes influenced by various experiences such as restaurant visits and memories of dishes from my childhood. Last fall, I was challenged by a fellow food blogger to create a dish inspired by a favourite childhood series, Harry Potter. I drew from my love of history and frugal food to search the books for a dish I could put my spin on. After a bit of online sleuthing, I discovered that the often mentioned treat, ‘Rock Cake’ was indeed a well-known British teatime treat, and not an actual creation of JK Rowling!

Rock Cakes rose in popularity during WWII, as the government actually promoted them as an alternative to scones. Why? They were dirt cheap to make due to them requiring little eggs and sugar, which were rationed pantry staples at the time. In truth, plain rock cakes are a little less than inspiring, but I pulled from other elements of the Harry Potter Series to make them more thematic and delicious! Using pumpkin puree and a bit a cinnamon, turned these lackluster treats into a perfect snack to celebrate Halloween!

Have you ever took a traditional or little known dish and put your spin on it? Creativity in the kitchen is as satisfying and challenging as crafting, writing or sketching. I encourage you to create your own signature dishes or treats and sharing with family and friends! What will influence your next creation?

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News

Photos supplied