Recipe for Lemon and Rosemary Roasted Turkey

WINNIPEG, MB – As promised, here is my ultra Thanksgiving recipe! A roast turkey! Usually the star of the show, a Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a moist and flavourful bird on the table. My spin on the classic roast turkey is lightened-up lemon and herb Turkey! To keep things more budget friendly, I opted for Canola oil instead of butter. The result was turkey that felt light and fresh and boasted the most perfect golden skin. The light lemon and rosemary flavour of the turkey meat pairs well with the seasonal vegetable side dishes and all the expected Thanksgiving fixings! Even without the butter, the turkey’s juices made for one delicious and flavourful gravy.

It also may be time to start thawing out your bird, depending on the size. Turkey Farmers of Canada suggest using their Turkey Calculator to determine which size bird to buy and for how long to let it thaw! This turkey took over 2 and a half days to fully thaw safely, in the fridge.

Not hosting Thanksgiving this year but still want to tackle a turkey? Turkey is a great option year-round as it is nutritious, feeds a crowd for a fair price and is versatile, lending itself well to many flavours and culinary styles. You can often pick-up Turkeys after major holidays for cents on a dollar as Grocery stores try to clear them out! It’s a great option if you want to feed a large number of people or want to stock up your freezer!

Happy Thanksgiving, Friends! Hope you all get a moment this week to celebrate in your own way!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News