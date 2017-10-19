Recipe – Harvest Vegetable Roast

WINNIPEG, MB. – Don’t you just love the autumn time of year, the way the colours of the trees and shrubs make such an impact on our beautiful landscape? Gone are the stunning displays of the annual flowers and the perennials; now is the time for the oranges and Aztec colours.

With all this in mind, my thoughts always turn to what is ready for harvest in the garden. The fresh spring cabbages and early-harvesting foods have all gone, but that leaves this period open to Brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips, cauliflower, squash and a good deal more. That being said, what to do with this bountiful crop?

Personally speaking, I adore all vegetables, no matter what time of year. Yet, when I roast these seasonal favourites the aroma perks me up in a special way.

Fall vegetable roast

1 bunch of asparagus

3 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

2 sweet potatoes, diced

4 cups small potatoes halved

1/2 butternut squash, diced coarsely

1 head of cauliflower, chopped into florets

2 large onions, sliced into wedges

1 large red onion, sliced into wedges

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon oregano

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoon, garlic powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons ground ginger

5 tablespoons honey

Method

Preheat oven the 400 degrees F. Place in a large bowl all the vegetables that you have chopped, sliced and diced. In a small bowl, place all your herbs and spices and mix together. Then pour in the olive oil and honey. Pour this mixture over the vegetables and blend everything together, ensuring that you mix well.

Place all the ingredients on a large oven-proof tray, and spread into a single layer.

Cook for approximately 30 to 35 minutes (depending on how small you chopped the veg), until all the vegetables are cooked through.

Ian Leatt for MyToba News

Ian Leatt is general manager of Pegasus Publications and a one-time classically trained chef.

