RECIPE – Egg Roll Rice Bowls

WINNIPEG, MB – If your Long Weekend was anything like mine you probably should have some healthy eats in your meal plan this week. Sure, you can munch on a bowl of carrots, cucumber and lettuce but you shouldn’t deprive your taste buds. This week I am serving a quick, healthy and flavourful bowl that recharges you from the inside out. It’s also super cheap.

Making good use of flavourful sauces and spices, this Egg Roll Rice Bowl is a quick way to make cabbage and lean ground pork a bit more palatable. I added authentic Chinese flavour profiles of rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, Shaoxing cooking wine (sometimes called Chinese cooking wine) to a coleslaw mix and lean ground pork. Sometimes, I add green bell peppers to the mixture for a bit more crunch. I serve the stir-fry over a bed of Jasmine scented rice as a cheap way to stretch the meal even further. Topped off with chopped green onions, this quick meal is surprisingly flavourful and filling.

My Egg Roll Rice Bowl is perfect for a mid-week dinner as it can be on the table in less than 15 minutes, depending on your method of cooking rice. There is also something about eating dinner out of a bowl that makes this dinner relaxed and fuss free, something both the kids and parents will enjoy!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News