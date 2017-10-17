Recipe for Classic Mac & Cheese

WINNIPEG, MB – When the cooler temperatures hit, I need allllll the comfort food. Rich soups, warm crumbles and oven-baked mains are my go-to after a summer of BBQ, salads and milkshakes for dinner. After a solid 3 months of avoiding turning-on the oven (baking over 325 degrees sends my A/C into overdrive), I quickly morph into a caricature of the 50’s housewife, whipping-up classic casseroles to warm the body from the inside out.

Mac & Cheese is always a favourite. I mean, it is a classic for a reason! There is something about a Classic Mac & Cheese that takes you back to your childhood and makes you feel like everything is alright. It’s alos a great base for the adventurous homecook! You can play around with the base recipe by adding tuna for protein or an assortment of veggies! I prefer to serve mine as is, but with a roasted honey ham and steamed green beans on the side.

Feel free to experiment with different cheese and even cheese blends! This is really how you make the dish your own. Just ensure your cheese of choice isn’t too dry so that it melts and blends well into the milk-based sauce. I personally like to go with stronger cheeses when I am serving this to an adults-only crowd, but choose a more milder cheese when there are children at the dinner table. Enjoy and let me know how it goes!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News

Photo supplied