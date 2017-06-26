RECIPE – Basic Biscuits

WINNIPEG, MB – Everyone should have a few basic, affordable and foolproof recipes in their arsenal – ready to make at a moment’s notice. You know the ones! These are the recipes that you should have paid attention to in grade 7 home economics.

Don’t worry, I have you covered! It is easy as pie (actually, easier) to whip-up some oven-fresh biscuits to round-out any meal. Did someone forgot to pick-up the bread on the way to the dinner party? Roll-up your sleeves and get in the kitchen! You can save the day! These biscuits are a great side to a hearty roast, soup or stew and can also be served at brunch as a vessel for your grandma’s homemade strawberry rhubarb jam.

With only 7 ingredients, these biscuits are more about technique than anything. To ensure your biscuits are flakey and rise as desired, ensure you handle to dough as little as possible, your butter is cold and baking powder is fresh. This biscuit recipe is also highly customizable and like any basic recipe, can be used as a launching pad for many other creations. How creative will you get with this basic biscuit recipe?

Get the recipe here at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba Food