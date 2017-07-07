RECALL: Select Cliff Bars

NATIONAL NEWS – Cliff Bar Bar is taking it upon themselves to recall a number of their products.

The recall, for Cliff Bar’s Mint Chocolate Protein Bars, is because they may contain peanuts, tree nuts and coconut which are not declared on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation, which could lead to other products being recalled.

People with an allergy to peanuts, tree nuts or coconut should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally as well as through Internet sales.

You can read full details of the recall by clicking here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo cliffbars.com