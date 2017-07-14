RECALL: President’s Choice Brand Nuggets

WINNIPEG, MB. – President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets have been recalled due to Salmonella. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed that Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling the President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. You can find more details by visiting the CFIA website, click here. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

