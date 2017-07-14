banner20

RECALL: President’s Choice Brand Nuggets

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 14th at 9:30am National, Featured, NEWS, OTHER

WINNIPEG, MB. – President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets have been recalled due to Salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed that Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling the President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

You can find more details by visiting the CFIA website, click here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
RECALL: Select Cliff Bars
Costco Laxatives Recalled By Health Canada
Protein Bars & Bites Recalled Due To Listeria
Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Tainted Flour

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.