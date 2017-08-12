RECALL: Frankfurters May Have BONE FRAGMENTS

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 12th at 3:00pm National, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB – Maple Lodge Farms has issued a recall for some of their chicken frankfurters.

The recall is nationwide.

The frankfurters may have bone fragments in them.

Here are the potentially impacted products, with their photos below:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC
Maple Lodge Farms Big Original Chicken Frankfurters 450 g 2017.AU.27 067714004205
Zabiha Halal Big Original Chicken Frankfurters 450 g 2017.AU.27 067714004236

There has been one reported injury from someone consuming the impacted product.

If you have purchased the impacted products, do not eat them. Instead, throw them out, or return them to the store you got them from.

