RCMP Suspect Drunk Driving In Deadly Highway Crash

WINNIPEG, MB – There was a fatal accident on Highway 45 yesterday afternoon. Yellowhead RCMP say it happened about four o’clock some five kilometers east of Elphinstone, Manitoba.

A car failed to stop at Road 122, colliding with an S-U-V on Highway 45. The driver of the car faces several charges including impaired driving causing death. Dead is a 31 year old woman from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation. She was a passenger in the car. Four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts. The Mounties continue to investigate.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

