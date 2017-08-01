RCMP Seize Drugs In Melita, Manitoba

Andrew McCrea
MELITA, MB. — Westman RCMP have made a drug bust in Melita.

It happened late Friday afternoon at a home in the southwestern Manitoba town.

“Our officers worked hard and their efforts were rewarded with a significant seizure of meth,” says Westman RCMP Sgt. Ed Riglin..

“These drugs would have had a profound effect in the community of Melita and the surrounding Westman area if this substance had been able to hit the streets.”

Police seized 24-ounces of meth, five-ounces of pot, 56-grams of shatter (glass like substance made from pot), some cocaine and hash, a firearm, and a small stack of cash from the home.

Richard Edwin Underwood, 38, is facing a slew of charges including two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault, Forcible Confinement, Utter Threats, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, and Failing to comply with a Probation Order.

He was detained in custody ahead of a court hearing Monday.

Underwood remains behind bars as of publication time.

