RCMP To Return Historical Louis Riel Artifacts

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago National, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The RCMP and Manitoba Métis Federation signed an agreement that will return some Louis Riel artifacts.

The agreement was signed by RCMP Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand.

Among the items being returned are a crucifix belonging to Riel, some of his poetry, and one of his hunting knives.

Currently, the items are at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina. They will brought to a new Métis Museum located in Winnipeg.

