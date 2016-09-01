RCMP release details on fatal Perimeter crash

WINNIPEG — Two more people have died in another multi-vehicle collision.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:45pm at the intersection of Pipeline Road and the Perimeter Highway 101.

MyToba.ca first reported this collision here.

RCMP say an 18-wheel semi heading eastbound on the Perimeter failed to stop at a red light.

It struck the driver’s side of a minivan traveling northbound on Pipeline.

Both vehicles were spun into oncoming westbound traffic on the Perimeter.

The semi then struck a third vehicle, and a fourth vehicle was struck by either the van or semi.

The victims, from Oak Point, were both in the minivan.

They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

“Four deaths on Manitoba highways in less than 24 hours is a tragedy,” says Headingley Traffic Services Sgt. Doug Lukaway.

“With the long weekend upon us, drive safe and if you’re at any sort of intersection, even if it’s lighted, look both ways.

“People get impatient and could jump the light. Pay attention to the big picture and the movement of traffic around you.”

A child in the third vehicle was sent to hospital with minor injuries and released.

RCMP say no other injuries were reported in the crash.

Alcohol is not considered a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy of Facebook