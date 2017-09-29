RCMP Make Arrests After Two Creek School Fire

VIRDEN, MB – Virden RCMP have arrested two men in relation to a September 24 fire at an abandoned property known as the Two Creek School in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth.

When fire crews arrived at the site, the building was completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished after several hours.

On September 27, while investigating another matter, the RCMP arrested 19-year-old Jack Noel Sandy of Virden, and charged him with multiple offences including arson, in relation to the Two Creek School fire. He was taken into custody and will appear at the Brandon Provincial court on October 12.

The RCMP also arrested a 22-year-old man who was released on a Promise to Appear in court on December 8, 2017.

-MyToba News