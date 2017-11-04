UPDATE: RCMP Say Missing Ste Rose du Lac Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Authorities say Daniel St Godard has been found safe.

Previous updates

STE ROSE DU LAC, MB – RCMP in Ste Rose du Lac are looking for a missing man.

RCMP received a report on November 1st that 25-year-old Daniel St Godard was last seen in Winnipeg on October 30, 2017.

Police describe St Godard as Caucasian, 6’0″, 300 lbs, with green eyes, and short brown hair. He is believed to currently be in the Winnipeg area.

A photo of St Godard is attached:

RCMP are concerned for St Godard’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – RCMP