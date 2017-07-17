RCMP Lay Murder Charges After Investigating Human Remains

TOOTINAOWAZIIBEENG FIRST NATION, MB – Manitoba RCMP have identified human remains that were found on Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation on July 1st.

The remains have been identified as those of a 44-year-old man from the First Nation. Authorities say the investigation shows the man died on June 21, 2017. He had not been reported missing.

RCMP have now charged 23-year-old Rylan McKay of Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation with second degree murder.

He remains in custody, and will appear in court today.

According to the authorities, the victim and McKay knew each other.

RCMP say the name of the victim will not be released.

-MyToba Staff