RCMP Lay Charges After Portage la Prairie Standoff

MyToba
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB – As MyToba reported on July 18, four people (two men and two women) were taken into custody after an armed standoff in Portage La Prairie.

Both women were later released, while the two men remained in custody and have now been charged.

27-year-old Francis Markus Beaulieu of Portage faces 12 charges, including Uttering Threats, Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and numerous firearm charges.

27-year-old Joel John Beaudin of Portage has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Failing to Comply with Recognizance.

RCMP are continuing the investigation, and more charges could be laid.

-MyToba Staff

Tags: , , , ,
Related Posts
Armed Standoff Overnight In Portage la Prairie
20 & 22 Year Old Women Die In Portage La Prairie Crash
Russell Man Dies In Rollover Northeast Of Rossburn
Manitoba Government Increasing Churchill Food Subsidy

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.