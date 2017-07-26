Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

RCMP Investigating Possible Drowning Near Lake Winnipegosis

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 26th at 4:40pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

LAKE WINNIPEGOSIS, MB – Swan River RCMP are investigating a possible drowning near Lake Winnipegosis.

Around 7:10 pm on July 25, a 17-year-old male was reported missing from the Steeprock Bible Camp. He was last seen swimming out to a floating dock, but disappeared under the water. Witnesses did not see him resurface.

RCMP arrived at the scene and called in Sustainable Development Manitoba as they had a boat in the area. A search began until nightfall, when searchers were called out of the water.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is continuing the search.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Changes Coming To Manitoba Fish Marketing
74-Year-Old Manitoba Man Dead In ATV Rollover
Swan River RCMP make arrests in multiple violent incidents
Swan River RCMP investigate fatal ATV rollover

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.