RCMP Investigating Cattle Theft

OLHA, MB. – It’s like stepping back to the days of the wild wild west as RCMP are investigating the theft of cattle.

The cattle were reported stolen on July 5 from a pasture on Provincial Road 577, near the village of Olha, Manitoba. Police said when they arrived, a gate leading from a holding pen to the pasture was tied with twine, leaving the cattle herded from the pasture only one route to go.

RCMP also said in a release, “It appears the cattle were loaded up into a waiting vehicle. Two cows had been left behind, and because the gate to the pasture had been tied shut, the cows had no access to food or water and died of dehydration.”

It is believed that approximately 21 cattle and 28-31 calves have been reported as stolen. The remainder of the herd was left in the pasture.

RCMP said that there have been no other reports of livestock thefts in the area and are asking for the publics help. Anyone with information is asked to call Rossburn RCMP at 204-859-2057.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo