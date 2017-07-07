banner20

RCMP Investigating Cattle Theft

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 7th at 12:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

OLHA, MB. – It’s like stepping back to the days of the wild wild west as RCMP are investigating the theft of cattle.

The cattle were reported stolen on July 5 from a pasture on Provincial Road 577, near the village of Olha, Manitoba. Police said when they arrived, a gate leading from a holding pen to the pasture was tied with twine, leaving the cattle herded from the pasture only one route to go.

RCMP also said in a release, “It appears the cattle were loaded up into a waiting vehicle. Two cows had been left behind, and because the gate to the pasture had been tied shut, the cows had no access to food or water and died of dehydration.”

It is believed that approximately 21 cattle and 28-31 calves have been reported as stolen. The remainder of the herd was left in the pasture.

RCMP said that there have been no other reports of livestock thefts in the area and are asking for the publics help. Anyone with information is asked to call Rossburn RCMP at 204-859-2057.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Missing Pinawa Youth Found
Winnipeg Man Succumbs To Crash Injuries
Remembering Dean Coulter
Flin Flon Man Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.