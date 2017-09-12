RCMP Investigate Serious Side-By-Side ATV Crash

ILE DES CHENES, MB. — Two Alberta men are recovering after a side-by-side ATV rollover.

It happened Saturday evening around 7:45pm on the old 59 highway south of Ile Des Chenes, Manitoba.

The vehicle was travelling northbound in a ditch when it rolled.

Both occupants were ejected.

A 53-year-old Hughenden, Alberta man and 36-year-old Calgary man remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP believe alcohol and speed were factors.

Neither of the men were wearing helmets and investigators aren’t sure if they were wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending but have not been laid.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File