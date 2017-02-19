Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

RCMP Intercepted 22 People Illegally Crossing At Manitoba Border

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 19th at 6:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

EMERSON, MB – Manitoba RCMP have announced that they intercepted 22 people illegally crossing the Manitoba border near Emerson between February 18, to February 19.

The individuals were taken to the Emerson CBSA port of entry.

RCMP did not release the age, or countries of origin of those who crossed the border.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

3 Comments

  • Rachel Leonard says:
    February 20, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    If crossing the border illegally into canada means nothing, why do we do we bother having border guards, RCMP,and immigration programs? Just walk right in, here is some money and we will support you. Seems a bit strange to me.

    Reply
  • Gord H says:
    February 20, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Change the law. Send them back

    Reply
  • Paul Young says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Trudeau has created this mess as such will now need to find the moneys to support communities dealing with the cross-border crisis.

    Please remind me again who voted for change in the last election?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.