RCMP Intercepted 22 People Illegally Crossing At Manitoba Border
EMERSON, MB – Manitoba RCMP have announced that they intercepted 22 people illegally crossing the Manitoba border near Emerson between February 18, to February 19.
The individuals were taken to the Emerson CBSA port of entry.
RCMP did not release the age, or countries of origin of those who crossed the border.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
3 Comments
If crossing the border illegally into canada means nothing, why do we do we bother having border guards, RCMP,and immigration programs? Just walk right in, here is some money and we will support you. Seems a bit strange to me.
Change the law. Send them back
Trudeau has created this mess as such will now need to find the moneys to support communities dealing with the cross-border crisis.
Please remind me again who voted for change in the last election?