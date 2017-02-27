RCMP Intercept 39 More Asylum Seekers

EMERSON, MB. — Manitoba RCMP have released the latest figures about asylum seekers illegally entering Canada.

Mounties arrested 39 people near Emerson, Manitoba between Wednesday last week and 11:00am Monday.

That brings the total to 143 people who have been intercepted at the international border with the United States.

RCMP say they will not disclose the age or countries of origin for the asylum seekers.

Updated numbers will be provided to media every Monday morning.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News