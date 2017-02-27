RCMP Intercept 39 More Asylum Seekers
EMERSON, MB. — Manitoba RCMP have released the latest figures about asylum seekers illegally entering Canada.
Mounties arrested 39 people near Emerson, Manitoba between Wednesday last week and 11:00am Monday.
That brings the total to 143 people who have been intercepted at the international border with the United States.
RCMP say they will not disclose the age or countries of origin for the asylum seekers.
Updated numbers will be provided to media every Monday morning.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Send them back to their country of origin.
I think the report was approx 145 illegals arrived in Mb since Jan 2017 costing the taxpayer an additional tax dollars. I would venture to say $145,000. Per month.
Not acceptable.