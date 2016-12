Dauphin, Manitoba – Counterfeit $50 bills turning up in a Dauphin business and financial institution have resulted in the arrest of a 39 year old local man.

Jayson Scott Larry McDougall is accused of making counterfeit money. The Mounties searched his home, seizing the original $50 bill and a computer.

Investigators used security video to ID their suspect. All of the bad bills had the same serial number.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News