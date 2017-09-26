RCMP Convince Swan River Robber To Turn Himself In

SWAN RIVER, MB – A bit after 9:00 am on September 23, RCMP received a report of a robbery happening at a Swan River business.

An RCMP supervisor reached the robber on the phone, and managed to convince him to exit the building and turn himself in without incident.

The matter was brought to an end 45 minutes after the police were called.

While the alleged robber – 26-year-old Colton Bone of Brandon – did significant damage to the business, nobody was injured.

Bone has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, and mischief over $5000.

He remains in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News