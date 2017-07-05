RCMP Charge Three After Robbery Near Portage La Prairie

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB – As reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, Manitoba RCMP arrested three people after a robbery near Headingley that led to a lockdown in Portage la Prairie.

The robbery took place on Tuesday, June 27th.

The suspects had confronted a St. Francois Xavier homeowner with a gun, demanded the homeowner’s firearms, and then fled towards Portage la Prairie, leading to the lockdown.

Police tracked the suspects, arresting two women and taking a man into custody after he was shot.

Now, police have named the suspects and the charges against them:

Jordan Brent Myran, 24, of Long Plain First Nation is facing 22 charges on a variety of counts including Armed Robbery, Arson and numerous firearms charges. He remains in custody.

Deidra Marie Merrick, 29, of Winnipeg, is facing nine Criminal Code charges, including Possessing a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Armed Robbery and numerous firearms charges.

Tina Mabel Grace Daniels, 37, of Winnipeg, is facing 12 Criminal Code charges, including Possessing a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Armed Robbery and numerous firearms charges.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News