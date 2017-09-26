RCMP Believe Virden Fire Was Arson

Spencer Fernando
VIRDEN, MB – Manitoba RCMP believe the 7th Avenue fire in Virden was arson.

The September 23rd fire spread from one building to two others, and caused significant damage.

After an initial investigation, RCMP believe the fire was set deliberately.

The RCMP ask anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 204-748-2046.

Westman RCMP, Brandon Major Crimes Unit, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

