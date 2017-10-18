RCMP Arrest Three After Break & Enter In RM Of Oakland-Wawanesa

RM OF OAKLAND-WAWANESA, MB – Yesterday around 10:00 am, Blue Hills RCMP received a report of an armed break and enter at a residence.

It happened on Tower Road in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, south of Brandon.

Three suspects were involved in the robbery, one of whom was armed.

The male occupant of the residence was assaulted, and the suspects took items from the home and fled on foot.

Based on a description of a suspect vehicle, RCMP arrested one man on Highway 10, while a second male suspect was arrested north of the residence on foot. Nearby, the third suspect was nabbed.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News