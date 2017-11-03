RCMP: 33 Dead This Year In Manitoba From Lack Of Seatbelt Use

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba RCMP are noticing a concerning trend in Manitoba motor vehicle deaths.

RCMP say they have responded to numerous fatal collisions in which the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

A lack of seatbelt use was a causal factor in 52% of the deaths so far in 2017.

“It is tragic that we are seeing such a high number of fatalities due to the lack of seatbelt use,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “This year, we have already seen 33 people lose their lives because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt. Vehicles are designed and engineered with a life space that will protect occupants in a collision, but it only works if you are wearing your seatbelt.”

RCMP remind Manitobans to always wear a seatbelt, regardless of the speed limit or distance travelled.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News