banner20

Rash Of Break, Enter, And Theft In Brandon

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 3rd at 5:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police were busy investigating a rash of break and enters over the weekend.

All happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

No one has been arrested and police continue to investigate.

It is unknown if any of the thefts are connected.

Elk Place

A garage was broken into on Elk Place and two bicycles were stolen.

Brandon police recovered the bikes nearby.

Canada Crescent

Later, another garage was entered, this time on Canada Crescent.

Two bikes were also stolen and only one has been recovered.

5th Street

Thieves hit a shed at a home in the 800-block of 5th Street.

The homeowner wasn’t sure if anything was taken.

Cornwallis Crescent

Two pellet guns and a bunch of .22 calibre ammunition were taken from a garage.

It happened in the 200-block of Cornwallis Crescent.

Brandon police have not recovered the stolen property.

Rosser Avenue

A home was broken into in the 700-block of Rosser Avenue East.

Nothing was reported missing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Woman In Hospital After Boyfriend Breaks In
Break from the heat comes Wednesday
Brandon Police Search For Suspects After Major Heist
Brandon Police Catch Up With Armed Robber

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.