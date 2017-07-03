Rash Of Break, Enter, And Theft In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police were busy investigating a rash of break and enters over the weekend.

All happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

No one has been arrested and police continue to investigate.

It is unknown if any of the thefts are connected.

Elk Place

A garage was broken into on Elk Place and two bicycles were stolen.

Brandon police recovered the bikes nearby.

Canada Crescent

Later, another garage was entered, this time on Canada Crescent.

Two bikes were also stolen and only one has been recovered.

5th Street

Thieves hit a shed at a home in the 800-block of 5th Street.

The homeowner wasn’t sure if anything was taken.

Cornwallis Crescent

Two pellet guns and a bunch of .22 calibre ammunition were taken from a garage.

It happened in the 200-block of Cornwallis Crescent.

Brandon police have not recovered the stolen property.

Rosser Avenue

A home was broken into in the 700-block of Rosser Avenue East.

Nothing was reported missing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File