Rain Suspends Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB – Thanks to the rain, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will play another doubleheader.

The Thursday night game between the Goldeyes and Gary SouthShore RailCats at US Steel Yard in Gary, Ind., was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Goldeyes were leading 2-0.

The game will resume at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening and will be completed as a full nine-inning game. Friday’s regularly scheduled game has been shortened to seven innings.

Goldeyes’ starting pitcher Kevin McGovern worked 3.1 scoreless innings before the game as suspended. McGovern walked one and struck out one. The start was McGovern’s 100th career appearance as a professional, and the left-hander reached 500.0 career innings pitched after recording the first out in the bottom of the second. It’s unlikely he will return tonight.

Play will resume in the bottom of the fourth with Gary’s Cameron Newell on first base and one out.

All the action for Friday’s two games can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal