All Races Tight with Nine Dates Left

WINNIPEG, MB. – Former three-time champion Rohan Singh, 52, and Peruvian star Adolfo Morales, 46, are tied atop the jockey race. Don Schnell has slipped past Elton Dickey in the trainers’ standings. The great Escape Clause won another two-horse race. And with nine dates remaining in this year’s meet, every remaining championship battle is a toss-up.

You could not ask for a more exciting ending to this or any other racing season at Assiniboia Downs.

Last Saturday night, Singh won Race 3 on Twelve Tribes for Rick Wise and then Morales won Race 8, the $25,000 Distaff Stakes aboard Escape Clause, and that left Singh and Morales with 35 wins apiece.

Of course, Morales’ win was more of a workout. For the second time this season, the magnificent Escape Clause found herself in a strange situation. She had only one challenger. There were only four fillies originally entered in the 22nd running of the Distaff Stakes last Saturday night, but when it came to race time, both Quest Essential and Supreme Rush were scratched. That left Escape Clause in a match race with Gold N Sochi. The one mile run on dirt was a non-wagering event and Escape Clause won her fifth stakes race of the year – this time by 21 ½ lengths.

The three-year-old Manitoba bred (Cam Ziprick and Arnason Farms) filly owned by trainer Don Schnell, Barry Arnason and True North, has won six races this summer: an allowance race on May 27, the Hazel Wright Sire Stakes on June 10, the Chantilly Stakes on July 1, the R.C. Anderson Stakes (another two-filly run) on July 15, the Jack Hardy Stakes on July 19 and now the Distaff. Escape Cause ran second to Plentiful in the Manitoba Derby on Aug. 7. She has won $77,807 at the Downs this summer, or $11,115 per start. She has won $96,600 in her career.

So with three days of racing this week and nine days left in the meet, here’s how the jockey race looks: Singh has 35 wins and $304,502 in earnings in 158 starts while Morales has 35 wins and $392,462 in winnings in 118 mounts. Defending champion Christopher Husbands is third with 29 wins and $284,355 in earnings. Incredibly, Morales has finished in the money 78 times in 118 starts. He’s a good bet. Singh has finished in the money 92 times in 158 starts. Not too shabby, either.

In the trainers’ race, Schnell leads the field with 29 wins in 78 starts and $320,533 in winnings ($77,807 from Escape Clause alone). Elton Dickey is second with 28 wins in 130 starts and $224,479 in winnings. Defending champion Tom Gardipy Gr. And Shelley Brown are tied for third with 24 wins each.

This week, there is racing on Friday and Saturday. First post each evening is 7:30. Even if you don’t follow horse racing, sports fans should see Singh and Morales go at it at least once this season.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Assiniboia Downs