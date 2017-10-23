Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Quesnel Named MFMHL’s Player of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — Yellowhead Chiefs forward Megan Quesnel has been named the MFMHL’s Sports Player of the Week.

Quesnel currently leads the Yellowhead Chiefs offense in points.

This past weekend she scored three goals and added one assist in leading the Chiefs to 4-0 and 6-1 wins over Interlake and Eastman.

Quesnel, who hails from Dauphin, is currently second in the MFMHL scoring with 8 points and tied for first with 6 goals in 5 games.

Quesnel is a hardworking two-way winger who is a prominent member of the Chief’s special teams.

