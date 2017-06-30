The Queen’s Plate and Live Racing on Canada Day Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s a big Canada Day Weekend at Assiniboia Downs.

There is live racing on Friday and Saturday night and on Saturday afternoon, you can wager on Canada’s greatest race, the 158th running of the Queen’s Plate, live from Woodbine in Toronto.

There will be 13 of the very best Canadian three-year-olds in the 2017 Plate.

The Filly, Holy Helena, has been installed as the 3-1 morning line favorite in the Plate. Owned by Stronach Stables and based in New York, Holy Helena did not run as a two-year-old and finished in its three-year-old debut at Aqueduct. She won the Woodbine Oaks on June 11 and will try to become the seventh Oaks winner to claim the Plate. She’ll be ridden by Luis Contreras.

The gelding, Channel Maker, with Rafael Hernandez aboard, is the second choice at 4-1 while a $3,000 yearling purchase named King and His Court with Gary Boulanger in the irons, is next at 5-1. Aurora Way, ridden by the great Julien Leparoux, is the fourth favorite at 6-1 and then comes State of Honor, with Patrick Husbands, at 8-1. State of Honor finished second to Kentucky Derby-winner Always Dreaming in the Florida Derby, but was well back in the Derby in May. Guy Caballero with Jose Ortiz aboard is 10-1.

Here at mytoba.ca, we like State of Honor and at 10-1, it should provide a very nice payday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night at the Downs, jockey Tyrone Nelson rode Keeneland Sales graduate Plentiful to victory for owner/trainer Murray Duncan in the $25,000 Golden Boy Stakes.

On Saturday, the $25,000 Canada Day Stakes for fillies and mares three-years-old and up will be run over seven furlongs at the Downs. It’s Race 5 and it should go at about 9:32 p.m. The favorite is Stevie Mac at 4-5. Ridden by Antonio Whitehall and trained by Shelley Brown, Stevie Mac ran at Gulfstream in 2015 and has won both starts at Assiniboia Downs this season, winning the LaVerendrye Stakes on June 10.

Among the other entries, are popular fillies and mares, CJ’s Flair at 4-1 with leading rider Adolfo Morales up; Key to Glory at 6-1 with Prayven Badrie aboard; Can’t Use Nellie at 8-1 with Renaldo Cumberbatch riding; and Girl Boss at 12-1 with Tyrone Nelson aboard.

In the meantime, back on Wednesday, defending champion trainer Tom Gardipy Jr. had a great night, winning the first three races. Gardipy Jr. won Race 1 with the prohibitive favorite War Hero with defending jockey champion Christopher Husbands on board. Then the team of Gardipy Jr. and Husbands won Race 2 with Dream Castle. He then won Race 3 as Richard Mairs brought Pigtails home for owner Karen Bjarnason.

That leaves a logjam at the top of the trainers’ standings. Elton Dickey still leads with 15 wins and $117,381 in earnings. Gardipy Jr. is now second with 13 wins and $113,979 in winnings. And Jerry Gourneau, Don Schnell and Jared Brown are all tied for third with 11 wins.

On the jockeys’ side of the ledger, Adolfo Morales still leads with 20 wins and $165,257 in winnings. Christopher Husbands and Rohan Singh are next with 15 wins. Husbands has $150,990 in earnings while Singh has $101,092. Sovereign award-winner Kayla Pizarro has 13 wins and $112,335 in earnings.

You can see all the great jockeys at Assiniboia Downs this weekend. Live racing goes Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and the 158th running of the Queen’s Plate, the longest continuously-run stakes race in North America, will be televised by TSN from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST with post time set for 4:36 p.m. CST. Naturally, you can wager on the Queen’s Plate at Assiniboia Downs.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy Assiniboia Downs