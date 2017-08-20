Quebec, Ontario Tickets Win Lotto 649

Lotto 6/49 649
Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 20th at 11:00am Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — A single ticket has won Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $7-million.

Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased somewhere in Quebec.

A Lotto 649 player in Ontario claims the $1-million guaranteed prize.

The next draw is set for Wednesday, August 23rd.

Approximately $5-million is up for grabs.

MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Two Tickets Split $13M Lotto 649 Jackpot
Lotto 649 Jackpot Unclaimed
No Jackpot Winner On Friday’s Lotto Max
Prairie Player Wins $1M On Lotto 6/49

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.