Quebec, Ontario Tickets Win Lotto 649

WINNIPEG, MB. — A single ticket has won Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $7-million.

Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased somewhere in Quebec.

A Lotto 649 player in Ontario claims the $1-million guaranteed prize.

The next draw is set for Wednesday, August 23rd.

Approximately $5-million is up for grabs.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File