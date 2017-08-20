Quebec, Ontario Tickets Win Lotto 649
WINNIPEG, MB. — A single ticket has won Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.
The jackpot is worth an estimated $7-million.
Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased somewhere in Quebec.
A Lotto 649 player in Ontario claims the $1-million guaranteed prize.
The next draw is set for Wednesday, August 23rd.
Approximately $5-million is up for grabs.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File