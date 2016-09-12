Pumpkin cookies with brown sugar cinnamon frosting

Current mood: I want to tell all these people who say they are excited for cooler autumn temperatures to get lost.

I love summer. If I had my way, I would have summer all year long. Sure, four seasons are fine. I do enjoy walking around and not sweating in +30C heat. I do enjoy springtime with the fresh scent of blooming flowers. I do actually like a bit of snow around the holidays. But I’d give it all up in a heartbeat if it meant I didn’t have to shovel or pack myself into a parka. I should probably relocate to California ASAP.

I decided to not be such a hater and join those people around me with their pumpkin spice lattes and scarves and embrace autumn in full force. I also received a couple pretty persuasive requests at work to bring in some autumn baking.  So, I made these cookies. I’m very happy I did. They are pretty darn delicious and are simple to make. The cookies melt in your mouth, and the frosting is decadent. Ok autumn, you aren’t so bad after all.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

– CLAUDIA’S COOKBOOK

