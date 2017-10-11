PTE Artistic Director Moving On

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Artistic Director of Prairie Theatre Exchange is moving on after the 45th season.

Robert Metcalfe will be celebrating his 15th and final season with the company, stepping down in June when his current contract expires.

Metcalfe announced his decision at PTE’s September board meeting.

“The decision to leave both a company that has been like family, and a city that has been my home was not an easy one. It has been a pleasure, and a true privilege to be a part of this organization and this extraordinary community,” says Metcalfe.

During his fifteen seasons with PTE, Bob has established both the Carol Shields Festival of New Works and the PTE Playwrights Unit.

He has helped premiere thirteen new plays by local playwrights (as well as a new Munsch play each year) and has directed more than two dozen plays for the PTE stage.

Since the inception of the 50/50 Applause Awards in 2012, Prairie Theatre Exchange has been honoured for celebrating gender parity for female playwrights four times under Metcalfe.

Metcalfe is the longest serving Artistic Director in PTE’s 45 year history, and for the past 14 seasons, PTE has been able to announce a surplus under Metcalfe’s direction.

Retired PTE General Manager Cherry Karpyshin worked alongside Metcalfe for the majority of his time as Artistic Director.

“I so enjoyed working with Bob for 13 years. What inspired me most is his passion and commitment to the artistic process and his utmost respect for the artist and the audience,” she says.

“He appreciates and acknowledges all those who contribute to bringing the play to life on the stage – from the playwright, to the artists and design team, to those who work behind the scenes. PTE today is a significant and important company in Canada because of Bob’s work over the past 15 years.”

Speaking on behalf of the PTE Board of Directors, Board President Dwayne Marling says, “We are sorry to see Bob go, and wish him nothing but the best.”

“His leadership and artistic vision have been instrumental in making PTE the successful company it is today, and have placed us on solid ground as we step forward into our next phase of development.”

—MyToba News

Photo – PTE