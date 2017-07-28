Province Lifts Order Against Northern Manitoba CFS

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Manitoba government and the First Nations of Northern Manitoba Child and Family Services Authority (Northern Authority) have ended the order of administration implemented in 2014.

It turns control back to a board of directors under the supervision of the province and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO).

“We are pleased with the partnership and efforts of MKO and, based off advice from our Child and Family Services officials and the current administrator, are confident the Northern Authority is ready to resume control and meet the requirements of supporting the children in their care,” says Families Minister Scott Fielding.

“The protection of children is paramount, and we are confident of the controls and supervision now in place. I personally want to thank Grand Chief North Wilson and Chief Baker for their strong leadership and willingness to work in collaboration with the Northern Authority and Manitoba Families.”

The Northern Authority oversees First Nations child welfare agencies across the province and entered into administration in November 2014.

Following many months of work with the executive and MKO, a new collaborative working relationship has been established that has led to lifting the order of administration, the minister added.

“Having First Nation authority over the well-being of our children and families is fundamental to supporting healthy families and communities,” says Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson.

“We can now move forward knowing that decisions over children in our MKO communities will be made from the perspective of northern First Nations, guided by the wisdom and experience of our board members.”

Fielding and North Wilson participated in a signing ceremony this morning, officially ending the administration agreement.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea