Province Commits $6 Million for Propane to Churchill

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government has committed $6 million to ensure a supply of propane for the town of Churchill.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement and said this amount is sufficient to meet the community’s needs through the winter.

“Our government has continued to focus on the safety and security of those in Churchill and the surrounding region affected by the rail line outage,” said Pallister. “As the community faces uncertainty with regard to the future of the rail line and the Port of Churchill, today we are taking action to ensure that safety and security by facilitating the shipment of enough propane to support the town until next summer.”

The government advised the provider, Stittco Energy, to proceed with finalizing the shipment and storage in order to supply Churchill. This allotment of propane is expected to support the town and area residents until at least June 2018, the premier said in a release. T

The total cost of mobilization, shipment and storage of propane, which the province is accepting, is expected to be in the range of $6 million, the premier said.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo