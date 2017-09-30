Province Announces Manitoba Road Safety Plan

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government has launched a road safety plan, with the goal of making Manitoba’s roadways free of traffic deaths.

The program is called The Road to Zero: Manitoba Road Safety Plan 2017-2020, and is based on what the government calls a Safe System approach, focused on:

safe roads – designing infrastructure that is forgiving of mistakes and protects vulnerable road users;

safe speeds – ensuring that speed limits are safe and appropriate, and speeds are managed so that other parts of the system work as intended;

safe road users – educating the public on the preventability of collisions and instilling a traffic safety culture; and

safe vehicles – ensuring that vehicles are designed, manufactured and repaired as safely as possible.

“In Manitoba, we aspire to have a road system where emerging vehicle technology; road design, construction and maintenance; traffic safety legislation and enforcement; public awareness and safe travel speeds all contribute to reductions in traffic fatalities and serious injuries,” said Minister Ron Schuler. “This plan represents the collaborative work of many road safety stakeholders and by working together and consulting with the full range of road safety advocates, we are unified in our approach and collectively focused on the same priorities and goals.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo credit – Carter Brooks