Protester Calls Trudeau “Scumbag” At Winnipeg Child Care Event

WINNIPEG, MB – An otherwise calm event at a Winnipeg daycare experienced a surprising interruption when a protester heckled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While Trudeau was speaking at a news conference announcing investments in child-care, the protester yelled about Trudeau and said, “Shame on you and your globalist counterparts. You’re scumbags. You are an absolute scumbag.”

The man – who said he was part of “world alternative media” – was removed from the event without further incident.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News