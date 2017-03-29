Protester Calls Trudeau “Scumbag” At Winnipeg Child Care Event
WINNIPEG, MB – An otherwise calm event at a Winnipeg daycare experienced a surprising interruption when a protester heckled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
While Trudeau was speaking at a news conference announcing investments in child-care, the protester yelled about Trudeau and said, “Shame on you and your globalist counterparts. You’re scumbags. You are an absolute scumbag.”
The man – who said he was part of “world alternative media” – was removed from the event without further incident.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Now there is a big surprise, as soon as someone in the room speaks the truth, they are removed.
He was here because it was photo op time.. It is a promise, does not mean they will use a penny of it. Lot of smoke and mirrors. He will hold it over Manitoba: If you don’t take my Health Care agreement you will not get any of this money. Wait and see.
Lots of double talk, how about paying money to the Municipality at Emerson who have spent a lot of money and may not have money to fix roads etc. OOPS not enough voters there and not enough of a photo op.
He is a scum bag with forced carbon tax and $127,000.00 it cost tax payers for his xmas holiday to a private island. Also a spoiled little brat in Parliament when he does not get his way, pushing people and degrading them..