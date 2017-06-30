WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba RCMP say they have received several reports from people who have had money taken out of their accounts. The RCMP says these incidents appear to be card skimming, where debit card numbers and the PIN number are captured, which then lets a fraudster take money out of the account.

RCMP are sharing some ideas on how to protect yourself from bank skimming, and what to do if you think you’ve been a victim of the fraud.

Prevention:

– Monitor your bank accounts and financial statements regularly and report any suspicious transactions.

– Update your PIN # and any on-line financial institution passwords you use on a regular basis.

– Monitor your credit history on an annual basis through either Equifax Canada or TransUnion.

If you think it’s happened to you:

– Gather all information you have about the fraud, including documents, receipts, emails and/or text messages.

– Report the incident to your local police and obtain a police report number that may be requested by your financial institution and/or credit card company.

– Contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and complete a report.

The RCMP emphasizes the importance of prevention and every Manitoban recognizing the signs, reporting bank skimming, and helping to stop it.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News