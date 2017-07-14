Property Crime Tips For Winnipeg Homeowners

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have some tips for homeowners to protect themselves from break and enters.

There has been an increase in the reports of residential break and enters and property crime in the city.

Approximately 50 officers, cadets, and volunteers including the Bear Clan are walking door-to-door in the William Whyte area, meeting with local residents, and providing feedback and tips regarding home security.

William Whyte is seeing a majority of the spike, but there are ways to protect your home.

Most property crimes are preventable:

The most common time for residential break and enters in Winnipeg is between 9:00am – 6:00pm.

The most common time for garage break and enters in Winnipeg is between 11:00pm – 9:00am.

The most common method of entry was a front or back door and nearly half of those were left unlocked.

The average break and enter takes less than three minutes.

—MyToba News

Photo – File