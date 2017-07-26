Professional Bull Riding Returns to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Professional Bull Riders are coming back to Winnipeg on October 6 at Bell MTS Place.

The Monster Energy Tour features Canada’s elite, alongside riders from up to five other countries, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from both Canada and the United States. Fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous cowboys face off against their 2,000-pound opponents.

Illinois rider Matt Werries claimed the buckle at the Monster Energy Tour’s inaugural stop in Manitoba’s capital and largest city as the only athlete to deliver a perfect 2-for-2 performance. The 34-year-old has been active in Canadian competition this season, finishing sixth at the tour’s season-opener and PBR’s first-ever international Major event in Quebec City, Quebec.

2016 PBR Canada runner-up and the current No.5 ranked rider in the Canadian National Standings Cody Coverchuk tied for third at the event, and is anticipated to return again this season. In 2017, Coverchuk has already earned one win at the Touring Pro Division (TPD) level and seven Top 10 finishes. Also expected to return for the Winnipeg stop is Brock Radford, who finished sixth in 2016. Radford is currently ranked No.8 in the Canadian standings, also with one win at the TPD level and six Top 10 finishes.

The bull riding action begins at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. All bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1. The Top 10 will then advance to the championship round for one more ride and a chance at the $20,000 available in prize money. In addition to competing for points towards the Canadian National Standings, riders will also have the opportunity to earn world points in an effort to earn a berth onto the elite Built Ford Tough Series.

Tickets for the one-day event are on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. They range in price from $25 to $119 plus fees, and can be purchased through PBRCanada.com or Ticketmaster.ca.

Fans that purchase the $119 ticket will have access to the Corral Party, an experience for avid bull riding fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at Canada’s premier bull riding circuit. This VIP experience of a lifetime includes early entry; 60-minute backstage tour by a PBR Host, featuring a PBR 101 presentation and a visit with some of the sport’s fiercest bulls; and the opportunity for photos and autographs from top PBR stars.

– MyToba News

Photos supplied