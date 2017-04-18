Charles, Camilla Visiting Canada Summer 2017

WINNIPEG, MB. — The future king is paying Canada a visit for its 150th birthday.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be in the country from June 29th to July 1st.

They will visit Ottawa, a few places in Ontario, and Nunavut during their tour.

The couple was last in Canada back in May 2014 when they visited Winnipeg and the Maritimes.

Prince Charles has made 17 previous visits to Canada, while Camilla has made four.

Governor General David Johnston says details about Royal Tour 2017 will be released soon.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File