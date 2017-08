WINNIPEG, MB – The media has gone after Brian Pallister again over how he communicates with his staff when in Costa Rica.

The Premier’s staff failed to contact him at his vacation home so they reached out to his wife by email to pass along a message.

Pallister told reporters if sending emails is their measure of effectiveness, then a teenager should be running Manitoba.

He claims to be in constant communication when away.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File