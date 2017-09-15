Premier & Mayor Honour Manitoba Medallists

WINNIPEG, MB – Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman recognized the Manitoba athletes who won medals during the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

“Team Manitoba athletes who participated in this summer’s Canada Summer Games represented the province with pride and Manitoba will honour all medal-winning athletes by inducting them into the prestigious Order of the Buffalo Hunt,” said Premier Brian Pallister. “Manitoba athletes won more medals at these Canada Summer Games than any of our teams before them and that achievement deserves to be recognized.”

Manitoba athletes won 42 medals, a new provincial record.

“This summer, we were all inspired by the fantastic performance of our athletes who did an amazing job of representing Manitoba,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “It is my pleasure to be able to honour some of those athletes with the City of Winnipeg’s Outstanding Achievement Award Medal.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter