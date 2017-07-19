Premier Announces New Secretary to Treasury

WINNIPEG, MB. – Premier Brian Pallister announced the appointment of Paul Beauregard as secretary to the Treasury Board Secretariat, a key position that provides advice to Manitoba Finance and Treasury Board.

“At a time when Manitoba is facing fiscal challenges, I am very pleased to have someone of Mr. Beauregard’s experience joining us in this important position,” said Pallister. “He brings a strong track record of success in the private sector including senior leadership at a multi-billion dollar company.”

Beauregard most recently was chief corporate and strategy officer and corporate secretary at Manitoba Telecom Service Inc., where his portfolios included corporate development, government relations, human resources, labour relations, corporate communication, and corporate and digital (cyber) security, among other responsibilities.

Prior to that, he served as a vice-president (law – mergers and acquisitions) for BCE/Bell Canada from 2004 to 2008, and was an equity partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in Toronto.

Beauregard has an honours economics degree from the University of Winnipeg, law degree from the University of Toronto and completed the Authentic Business Development Program at Harvard Business School.

“Mr. Beauregard’s skills and experience will be a strong addition to our public service team in Manitoba,” said Pallister. “We are very pleased he has agreed to take on this new challenge.”

Beauregard will commence his duties on Sept. 5, with Giselle Martel serving as acting secretary to Treasury Board until that time. The premier thanked Beauregard’s predecessor, Lynn Zapshala-Kelln, for her previous service in this role and wished her well in her new role as vice-president (administration) at the University of Manitoba.

