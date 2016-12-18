UPDATED – Power Outage In Pinawa Manitoba Amid Frigid Temperatures
Pinawa, MB – UPDATE: Manitoba Hydro says all customers have had their power restored.
Hydro says the cause of the outage was an equipment issue in a portable substation that was feeding part of the town.
The power went off around 6:00 am
It was a tough time to be without power, since the windchill had dropped to -4o in Pinawa.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
3 Comments
Anybody that complains about hydro workers earning too much obviously has never followed in their footsteps. And police, firefighters, city employees etc.,that make sure we are comfy in our homes during extreme cold, electrical storms, and other related weather. Those who howl the most are probably very snug in mommy’s basement.
I worked outside 42 years in Winnipeg some times 18 to 20 hours a day other times as long as 48 hours and I say they do get overpaid for what they do.
Nonsense