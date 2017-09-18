Positive Results In Fight Against Zebra Mussels

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba says efforts this summer to fight aquatic invasive species have been successful.

“Our watercraft inspection stations have been busy this summer and we want to thank all those who stopped and helped us be vigilant in the ongoing fight against aquatic invasive species,” says Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

“The season isn’t over yet but we are encouraged by the continued support and participation of Manitobans and visitors who come to enjoy our lakes and rivers.”

As of mid-September, the province inspected 8,010 watercraft, compared to just over 5,000 in 2016.

The goal of the inspection program is to continue to educate boaters and protect Manitoba waterways from aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels.

Of the watercraft inspected this year, only 12 per cent required decontamination.

Watercraft inspection stations have been set up in boat launches at Grand Rapids and Selkirk (in Selkirk Park) and on highway locations at Eriksdale, Swan River, The Pas and Headingley.

When transporting watercraft over land, drain plugs must be left open.

Manitobans must take the proper steps before entering any water body by:

cleaning and removing any aquatic invasive species (AIS), aquatic plants and mud from the watercraft, trailer and all water-related equipment such as fishing gear, nets and anchors.

draining all water from motor, bilge, bait buckets and any compartments.

drying all water-related equipment and hard-to-drain compartments that have contacted the water prior to being used in another water body.

disposing of unused bait and worms in the trash.

Additional decontamination measures may also be required, for example, if watercraft or water-related equipment are removed from provincially designated control zones.

The 2017 watercraft inspection program is in operation Thursdays to Mondays and will run until Monday, Oct. 30.

For more information on zebra mussels and control zones, visit the website at www.manitoba.ca/stopthespread or call 1-87-STOP AIS-0 (1-877-867-2470).

—MyToba News

Photo – File